UK children expect to 'only' earn £1.5m, plan to retire at 56

Kids in the UK have great expectations when it comes to their future earnings, and vastly overestimate the costs of goods, according to a survey of 8-15 year-olds by Halifax.

The survey of 1,700 kids across the country found that children want to earn £4m a year, but think they’ll ‘only’ earn £1.5m – 50 times the current average salary of £27,600.

The study also showed that the gender pay gap has trickled down even to the country’s children, with boys saying they expect to earn £2m whereas girls said they expect to earn £1.1m.

Children may also be disappointed by how long they’ll be working, according to the study. The survey found that most kids want to retire at 56 - 12 years below the current state pension age of 68.

But it may just be that kids are overestimating inflation overall - the study also showed that kids in the UK also see the current costs of everyday goods as far more than they actually are, in line with their inflated salary expectations.

According to the Halifax study, most kids think a loaf of bread costs £15 and a pint of milk costs £17 – more than 10 times and more than 30 times their actual costs respectively.

Children also hugely overestimate average salaries, with a majority of kids believing teachers earn six-figure salaries.

Giles Martin, head of savings at Halifax, said: “Children who want to be a footballer or a doctor when they grow up may be in for a shock, but at least a loaf of bread is much cheaper than they thought.

“We know that children look to their parents to learn about money and its value, and fortunately there are many simple things that parents can do to help build this knowledge.”