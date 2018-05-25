Toronto bombing inside Indian restaurant leaves 15 injured

Oscar Lopez

At least 15 people have been left injured after two unidentified men walked into an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Toronto and detonated a bomb.

The bomb exploded at around 10.30pm local time inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant. The Peel Regional Paramedic Service said it had transported 15 patients to hospital, three of them with critical blast injuries.

@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7 — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

The Peel Regional Police said that the two suspects fled the scene immediately after the improvised device was detonated.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Police described one suspect as male, stocky in his mid-20s and wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip up hoodie pulled over his head and a baseball cap with light grey peak.

The second was described as fair and thin, wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt, and had his face covered.

The attack took place in the city of Mississauga, about 20 miles west of Toronto.

Roads in the area were closed and a large, heavily-armed police presence was at the scene.

The attack comes just a month after a driver plowed his white van into a busy crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.