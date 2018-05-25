Friday 25 May 2018 8:57am

Toronto bombing inside Indian restaurant leaves 15 injured

 
The explosion outside Toronto comes just a month after a car ploughed into a crowded street, killing 10 people. (Source: Getty)

At least 15 people have been left injured after two unidentified men walked into an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Toronto and detonated a bomb.

The bomb exploded at around 10.30pm local time inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant. The Peel Regional Paramedic Service said it had transported 15 patients to hospital, three of them with critical blast injuries.

The Peel Regional Police said that the two suspects fled the scene immediately after the improvised device was detonated.

Police described one suspect as male, stocky in his mid-20s and wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip up hoodie pulled over his head and a baseball cap with light grey peak.

The second was described as fair and thin, wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie hood pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt, and had his face covered.

The attack took place in the city of Mississauga, about 20 miles west of Toronto.

Roads in the area were closed and a large, heavily-armed police presence was at the scene.

The attack comes just a month after a driver plowed his white van into a busy crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

