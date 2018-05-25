Balfour Beatty shareholders unhappy about exec pay

Catherine Neilan

Balfour Beatty shareholders have registered their unhappiness at the firm's executive pay, with nearly 15 per cent of investors refusing to back the remuneration report.

Chief executive Leo Quinn was paid £5.4m for the year to December 2017, with his long-term incentives worth more than £2m finally kicking in. The previous year he took home just under £1.5m, the annual report shows.

Chief financial officer Philip Harrison received £1.9m while chairman Philip Aiken pocketed £270,000.

All the resolutions, including the remuneration report, were passed during yesterday's AGM although more than 10 per cent of shareholders voted against Aiken's re-election.

While the sums are a fraction of some of the more controversial - a fortnight ago investors attempted a revolt against Melrose's £40m award for each of its top four executives - this is the second time Balfour Beatty's shareholders have shown their unease at the jump in top brass pay.

Nearly 23 per cent rebelled at last year's annual general meeting over plans to bump up Quinn’s annual bonus from 120 per cent of his salary to 150 per cent.