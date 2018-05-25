Oligarch Deripaska resigns Rusal role to head off sanctions

James Booth

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has resigned from the board of aluminium giant Rusal in an attempt to persuade US authorities to lift sanctions on the struggling business.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rusal said that Deripaska had resigned as a director of the company with immediate effect.

This follows yesterday’s resignation of Rusal’s chief executive and seven other directors.

The resignations are part of an attempt by Rusal to persuade US authorities to lift sanctions which it said could lead it unable to pay its creditors.

Last week Deripaska resigned from the board of Rusal’s parent company, London-listed EN+, and had previously agreed to relinquish control of Rusal by reducing his stake in EN+.

US sanctions have had a calamitous effect on Rusal, leading to investors divesting stakes and hitting its sales and supply chain.

According to Reuters, Russian bank VTB confirmed it was now an owner of a 9.6 per cent stake in Rusal after Singapore’s AnAn Group relinquished its stake to the lender.

Deripaska was hit with individually targeted sanctions in April by the US for his close links to the Kremlin.

The US treasury said he had been investigated for money laundering, and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.

There are also allegations that Deripaska bribed a government official, ordered the murder of a businessman, and had links to a Russian organised crime group.