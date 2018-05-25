SSE raises dividend, despite drop in customer numbers and profits

Catherine Neilan

Energy giant SSE is upping its full-year dividend, despite a fall in profits and the number of customers.

The firm has also given five-year estimates for dividends - but investors were unconvinced, with SSE's share price dropping one per cent on the open.

The figures

Adjusted pre-tax profits fell six per cent to £1.45bn in the year to the end of March. Unadjusted, the figure was even worse, down 38.9 per cent to £1.08bn.

Over the year, SSE lost 430,000 customers, with domestic energy accounts falling from 7.23 million to 6.8 million.

Despite this the company is recommending a full-year dividend of 94.7p per share, up 3.7 per cent. SSE also revealed its five-year dividend plan, which will see another three per cent rise, to 97.5p per share in 2018/19, before dropping to 80p per share after the Npower takeover is completed.

Over the subsequent three years, SSE is targeting a full-year dividend that "at least" keep pace with RPI inflation.

Why it's interesting

SSE said the coming financial year would be "one of transition", with the transaction of Npower set to conclude in the last quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019.

The merger is still subject to approval by regulators, however. Last month, the Competition and Markets Authority said the deal would face an in-depth inquiry unless the two companies could address competition concerns.

In its results, SSE also pointed to the expected energy price tap - due to be in place for next winter.

Over the five years to March 2023, SSE expects its capital and investment expenditure to total around £6bn, around 70 per cent of which will be down to regulated electricity networks and renewable sources of energy.

SSE currently expects its adjusted net debt and hybrid capital to peak at around £10bn and to fall back towards £9bn by 2023.

What they said

Chairman Richard Gillingwater noted that the year "presented a number of complex challenges to manage", but stressed SSE was "generally very robust and significant progress was achieved in key aspects of the company's capital investment programme".

He added: "It is encouraging that the company's financial results are ahead of expectations at the start of the financial year.

"The challenges will continue in 2018/19, which is also expected to be a year of major transition for SSE... The changes we are making as we renew SSE are intended to have positive outcomes over the long term for customers, stakeholders and investors.

"For investors, by giving clarity on the dividend for the five years to March 2023, SSE is demonstrating that remunerating them for their investment is and will remain its first financial objective."