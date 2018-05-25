Catherine Neilan

The Bank of England would be prepared to cut interest rates further to prop up economic growth if the UK suffers a "disorderly" Brexit, governor Mark Carney has said.

The outgoing boss of Threadneedle Street said last night that he was willing to respond to the departure from the EU in "whatever form it takes".

While the expectation is for a smooth transition - in which case the Monetary Policy Committee would take a "conventional" reaction, namely the steady rise from 0.5 per cent that has been hinted at for some time - Carney said the team was braced for all alternatives, noting "a sharper Brexit could put monetary policy on a different path".

"If the transition were disorderly, or the end state agreement materially worse than the average potential outcome, then the MPC could once again be confronted by a trade-off between the speed with which it returns inflation to target and the support policy provides to jobs and activity," he told the Society of Professional Economists.

Carney said the Bank would consider whether to temporarily ditch the inflation target to support jobs and business activity in the event of "exceptional circumstances".

"Although the exact policy response cannot be predicted in advance, observers know from our track record that, in exceptional circumstances, we are both willing to tolerate some deviation of inflation from target for a limited period of time and that there are limits to that tolerance," he said.