Oliver Gill

Outdoor clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse today bucked a trend of gloomy retail announcements, revealing annual profits had swelled by more than a fifth.

Boss Mark Neale rebutted "talk about the death of the high street" as the privately-owned firm posted its 21st year of unbroken revenue growth.

Mountain Warehouse, which currently employs around 3,000 people across 300 stores, said it would create 450 new jobs with plans to open 40 stores over the next 12 months.

Annual sales rose 22 per cent to £225.3m with like-for-like sales up 14 per cent. Profit before tax rose 35.6 per cent to a record £26.6m.

Formed in 1997, Mountain Warehouse was bought by management in 2013, with buying a large stake from Lloyds Bank private equity arm LDC. Chief executive Neale owns more than 80 per cent of the business currently.

Read more: Mountain Warehouse's founder on the retailer's 20 year climb to the top

“We’ve all seen the struggles some retail businesses are having. At Mountain Warehouse our relentless focus on value for money, everyday outdoor gear for all the family has continued to resonate with our customers," said Neale.

“We grew rapidly during the last downturn and I’m confident we will continue to grow over the coming year. We do not subscribe to talk about the death of the high street. If you have the right products at the right price, with good service, customers will keep shopping with you if you have the right retail locations.”

Neale defended Mountain Warehouse's rapid store expansion plans, saying: “If they work we push them as fast as we can but if they’re not so successful we don’t bash our heads against the wall.

My view is, if some things aren’t failing you probably aren’t being ambitious enough, not pushing the boundaries, not exploring enough new possibilities.

During the year the firm opened its first stores in New Zealand and Holland. It also operates a Zatki sportswear range, which is now available in all stores. Meanwhile, plans are afoot for Neon Sheep, "a chain selling quirky, impulse gifts", to soon open eight new stores.

Read more: Mountain Warehouse on the up