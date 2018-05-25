Capita mega three-for-two rights issue gets 97 per cent take up

Catherine Neilan

Capita's £700m "three-for-two" rights issue has been taken up by just over 97 per cent of investors.

The outsourcer was forced to undertake an emergency rights issue to stabilise the business, which has £1.2bn of debt and made a pre-tax loss of £535m in 2017, up from £90m the previous year

The new stock was on offer to shareholders at a heavy discount of 70p a share.

Yesterday Capita's shares closed at 136.4p, having rebased by around 35 per cent a fortnight ago in response to the additional billion-plus shares.

Over the preceding week, the stock had traded around 200p.

New chief executive Jon Lewis, who was parachuted in after Andy Parker was ousted admid profits warnings and a FTSE100 demotion last year, is planning a number of measures to address Capita's problems, including ploughing £500m on technology and infrastructure.

The firm will also streamline its focus from 40 sectors to five and it will expand abroad. The company is also planning to cut £175m, predominantly through property and procurement, including the consolidation of 360 stationery suppliers.

But Lewis, who suspended the dividend, has warned shareholders not to expect a recovery for at least two years, citing historic under-investment in technology, a failure to integrate acquisitions, poor contract management and a lack of accountability for performance.