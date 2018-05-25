Hong Kong Horse Racing Betting Tips: Bubbles can prove your Lucky charm

Wally Pyrah

With potential superstar IVictory and top sprinters Mr Stunning and DB Pin resting snugly in their boxes, the £300,000 Sha Tin Vase over six furlongs (7.00am) looks an open contest.

The absence of the sprint division’s heavyweights means this could be the last throw of the dice for many of the eight-strong contenders before their careers come to an end.

Age is catching up with the likes former popular speedsters Not Listenin’tome, Born in China and Dundonnell, while Wah May Friend and the unpredictable Fabulous One don’t look good enough.

The sky looked the limit for Thewizardofoz before the season started, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype, while Winner’s Way, who is clearly capable in this company, didn’t quite look 100% in a recent trial.

This looks a great opportunity for former champion sprinter LUCKY BUBBLES to get himself back in the limelight.

Not much has gone right for the six-year-old recently, with a couple of unlucky defeats earlier in the season which he followed up with a creditable fourth in the Group One Hong Kong Sprint in December.

A recent fifth behind IVictory in the Group One Chairman’s Sprint, suggests he still retains plenty of ability and a winning trial 12 days ago should have put him spot-on for this.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Lucky Bubbles 7.00am Sha Tin