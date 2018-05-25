Wally Pyrah

return of PAKISTAN STAR, the most popular racehorse in Asia.

This talented but unpredictable five-year-old has attracted worldwide racing fame with his come-from-behind race wins, his stop-start antics during races and regularly bombing out at the start.

There is no doubt, on his day, he is the best horse in Hong Kong, as shown by his emphatic three-length victory over some top-class rivals in the prestigious Group One QE II Cup at Sha Tin last month.

Even that victory wasn’t without its sub-plot, with a musical chair of jockeys such as Silvestre de Souza, Kerrin McEvoy and Tommy Berry all down to ride him, before William Buick was finally given the leg up.

This time it’s world-class pilot Tommy Berry in the saddle, seeking to redeem his reputation after a poor season in Hong Kong, but it won’t be easy.

There are only a handful of other runners in the Group One Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (9.05am) over 1m4f, and it’s difficult to know who is going to make the running.

The likes of Gold Mount and Eagle Way, who both only saw a distant view of Pakistan Star in the QE II Cup, are former winners in Group company over this trip, while Exultant finally showed this was his optimum distance, when running away with the Queen Mother Memorial Cup recently.

Ralph Beckett’s Chemical Charge, all the better for his pipe-opener in Doha in February, had showed he was clearly capable of competing in this class, when a strong finishing fourth in the Group One Hong Kong Vase behind Highland Reel last December.

You can guarantee that Pakistan Star will start as the red-hot favourite because every local racing fan including those who don’t know anything about the sport, will put their ten dollars (around £1) on him.

Here’s hoping in what looks an exciting but intriguing contest on paper, he doesn’t let them down!

Earlier on the card, EMPIRE OF PATCH in the 7.30am offers some each-way value as he is much better than his recent form suggests, while SACRED IBIS is overdue a victory in the 10.15am.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Empire of Patch e/w 7.30am Sha Tin

Pakistan Star 9.05am Sha Tin

Sacred Ibis 10.15am Sha Tin