Oliver Gill

The venture capital firm behind brands such as Graze, Revolut and Seedrs today tapped investors for almost £200m after doubling annual profits.

Aim-quoted Draper Esprit is to "double down on UK and Europe", with a £115m share placing and raising a further £61m across its range of funds.

Profit after tax for the year to March 2018 soared 97 per cent to £65.3m.

First floated in June 2016 Draper Esprit focuses on "developing high growth digital tech businesses". The firm's varied portfolio also includes the likes of peer-to-peer lender Crowdcube, online retailer SportsPursuit and internet feedback firm Trustpilot.

Also listed in Dublin, Draper Esprit said it had funded 25 new businesses over the last two years and grown its portfolio valuation by 209 per cent, realising £57m for investors.

Pay

The firm's two executive directors CEO Simon Cook and operations head Stuart Chapman took home £813,000 in pay between them in the last year, rising from a combined £648,000 in the prior year.

Contrasting with some executive pay at larger companies, the duo see bonuses capped at 60 per cent of annual salaries – £278,000 for Cook and £231,000 for Chapman.

Peter Mulhmann the founder of Trustpilot said:

Draper Esprit’s model has enabled us to focus on growth, rather than worry about five-year fund cycles which in Europe can produce unnecessary pressure on founders to sell out ahead of time.

