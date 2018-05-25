Horse Racing Betting Tips: Hills ready to unleash brilliant sprinter

Bill Esdaile

SOME trainers just seem to have a knack with a certain type of horse.

Charlie Hills hasn’t been training for long since taking over the licence from his father Barry, but in a short space of time he has quickly established himself as a specialist handler of sprinters.

Just three years ago, Muhaarar became the first ever three-year-old sprinter to win four Group One races in one season.

He was brilliant, yet Hills didn’t have to wait a long time for another top notch speedster to come along and he will be hopeful that BATTAASH can do the business in tomorrow’s Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock (4.00pm).

The son of Dark Angel won four of his five starts last season, with his only defeat coming in the Nunthorpe Stakes when he completely boiled over beforehand.

He proved he was top class when running away with the Prix de l’Abbaye at Chantilly on Arc day and he is undoubtedly one of the speediest horses around.

Tomorrow’s Temple Stakes is a starting point for the season, but as we saw at York last week with Harry Angel, the cream nearly always rises to the top.

This is the ideal stepping stone for Battaash before a potentially mouthwatering clash with Lady Aurelia in next month’s King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He’s a proper Group One sprinter and even though he has to carry a penalty, he’s 10lbs clear on ratings of his nearest rival.

I expect him to prove a class apart so if you can find any even money, or a shade of odds-on, the advice is to snap it up quickly.

Kachy is the obvious danger having pulverised his rivals at Chester a fortnight ago, but he is unbeaten on the Roodee and yet to win at Haydock in four starts.

Looking at the rest of the card and arguably the best betting race of the day appears to be the Amix Silver Bowl Handicap (2.50pm).

There are plenty lurking at the foot of the weights who could easily make a mockery of their current marks which makes this contest a bit of a betting minefield.

However, Tom Dascombe has his team in good order and I cannot resist throwing a few quid each-way on his FINNISTON FARM at 20/1 with Coral.

He ran well on his only two starts as a juvenile last season, including when winning at this venue on debut before running well in Group Two company at Newmarket last July.

He finished a good second over an inadequate seven furlongs in the Free Handicap on his reappearance, before racing too keenly over a trip that stretched him at Chester last time.

The drop back to a mile with a strong pace will play to his strengths and there isn’t a better jockey around Haydock than Richard Kingscote.

York stages a number of impossible looking handicaps, but I will chance my arm on another big priced one in the valuable five-furlong sprint (3.40pm).

FINAL VENTURE has slipped down to a handicap mark of 100 having been rated 12lbs higher less than 12 months ago.

The return to five furlongs at a track he goes well at will also play to his strengths and his stable have been in decent nick of late too.

Of course, if you ran the race 10 times, you’d probably get 10 different winners, but that’s reflected in his price and at 14/1 with Coral I’m prepared to back him each-way and take a chance.

It’s a big weekend in Ireland with the Irish 2000 Guineas (4.10pm) tomorrow and the fillies’ equivalent (4.10pm) on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s prize should go the way of Elarqam who ran a cracker to finish fourth in the English 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, he’s just 7/4 with Coral and the fact that he is taking on some strong Aidan O’Brien horses over a trip that may not test him enough somewhat puts me off.

I’d rather wait and side with O’Brien’s HAPPILY at a best-priced 13/8 for Sunday’s 1000 Guineas (4.10pm).

She got going too late at Newmarket and will take plenty of beating now with that run under her belt.

POINTERS

Finniston Farm e/w 2.50pm Haydock (Saturday)

Final Venture e/w 3.40pm York (Saturday)

Battaash 4.00pm Haydock (Saturday)

Happily 4.10pm Curragh (Sunday)