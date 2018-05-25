Friday 25 May 2018 7:15am

North Korea still willing to meet Trump "at any time" after US President cancels Singapore summit

 
Catherine Neilan
Trump "prays to God" the US never has to use its nuclear weapons (Source: Getty)

North Korea has said it is still willing to talk "at any time in any form" after US President Donald Trump cancelled his meeting with Kim Jong-un yesterday.

In a letter to the country's leader, Trump blamed Pyongyang's "open hostility" for the cancellation.

The letter, which he is said to have personally written, included a passive-aggressive dig at Kim, pointing out that he was the one who wanted the meeting, even if that's "totally irrelevant".

It also ended with characteristic bombast, signing off by describing the US' nuclear capabilities as "so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used".

Overnight vice-foreign minister Kim Kye-gwan said Trump's decision was "extremely regrettable".

The summit, scheduled to take place in Singapore on 12 June, would have been the first time a serving US President had met a North Korean leader.

Just hours before Trump's announcement, North Korea said it carried out its promise to dismantle tunnels at its only nuclear test site.

