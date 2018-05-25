Christian May

Politics isn’t easy, just ask Chris Coghlan, the former civil servant who left Whitehall late last year to set up a new, centrist anti-Brexit party.

Alas, it hasn’t worked out. Despite all the giddy optimism and talk of a Macron-style revolution, the embryonic party (they have a couple of councillors) is busy tearing itself apart. Coghlan has quit, citing irreconcilable differences with party officials. He claims to have founded the party as “the British public were tired of the politics of division”. That may be true, but it didn’t stop his own political movement succumbing to, well, serious division.

“Britain is in need of grown-up politics,” says Coghlan in his resignation statement, adding that the issues at stake are far too important to be left to “squabbling politicians”. I’m not sure that squabbling between would-be politicians is any more attractive.

En Marche!

Michael Spencer deserves a drink

The best wines in the City are to be found in the dining room at the offices of Michael Spencer’s Nex Group. Spencer is an enthusiastic and knowledgable oenophile, and he’s currently working his way through the Nex cellar before the £4bn deal with CME Group completes.

When it does, Spencer will net a cool £670m in exchange for his 17 per cent stake in the financial broker he founded with £50,000 in 1986. At a recent lunch (featuring a fine Meursault and a cracking Saint-Emilion) Spencer said the high points of his career include breaking into the FTSE 100 in the 90s, and overseeing his famous charity trading days.

Read more: Michael Spencer hails CME-Nex deal as important post-Brexit symbol

Tougher times included being hit with a £54m fine following the US investigation into the Libor scandal and, hardest of all, watching the planes hit the World Trade Centre where he had 700 staff, one of whom died in the attack. He won’t ever forget it.

When the CME deal completes, he should crack open a bottle of something really special and reflect on well-earned success.

Michael Gove: Liberal defender of free choice or bossy paternalist?

Allow me to express an unpopular opinion: I’ve always liked Michael Gove. Though the mere sight of him seems to be enough to rile some people, I’ve always found him to be charming, funny and courteous. He is, therefore, perhaps the very person to take on the challenge he has set the Tory party: to stop being so hectoring, authoritarian and joyless. Gove was speaking alongside Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson at the launch of a new think-tank, Onwards. The problem, however, is that Gove’s actions in office hardly chime with his calls for a more relaxed, permissive and joyful party. Just hours after articulating the challenge, he announced plans to ban wood-burning stoves. This follows his bid to ban plastic straws and cotton buds, and is in addition to his own government’s relentless obsession with nannying the public on everything from sugary drinks to fast food. Pick a side, Gove: liberal defender of free choice, or bossy paternalism?

Read more: Gove attacks Hammond over Brexit bill defeats

Ascot in numbers

A highlight of the summer is surely Royal Ascot, where you’ll find the City A.M. team camped out round a table groaning under the weight of booze and betting stubs. Ahead of this year’s event I’ve been sent some numbers that give you a sense of the scale of the occasion. Apparently over 240,000 cakes will be devoured across the enclosures, along with 7,000 rumps of lamb, 3,500 lobsters, 120,000 scones and over a tonne of clotted cream. We’re not told how much booze is expected to disappear, but you can use your imagination.

Tory party hopefuls

Boris Johnson “brings to his great office all the gravitas of a clown running away from the circus because a bailiff has arrived with a paternity suit”. So says Bruce Anderson in the latest edition of Boisdale Life magazine. Anderson (who famously tipped a young David Cameron) is assessing the Tory MPs who could take over from May, and having dismissed BoJo he singles out Tom Tugendhat, Bim Afolami and Victoria Atkins as bright spots among the Tory ranks. I agree.

Read more: City has "responsibility" to tackle dirty Russian money, says top MP