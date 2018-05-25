The secret Tory leadership contest is now heating up

Rachel Cunliffe

Dominic Cummings, the architect of the Vote Leave campaign, and the genius behind the buses that urged £350m for the NHS, thinks Theresa May is making a mess of Brexit.

He is not alone. The situation as it stands is that the government has suffered 15 defeats on its crucial EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Lords, including one calling on the UK to stay in the customs union.

Treasury officials are estimating that one of the government’s two preferred customs models could cost businesses £20bn a year, the European Commission is trying to block the UK from access to the Galileo satellite programme (which Britain helped to set up), and meanwhile, the Bank of England governor has claimed that the uncertainty over Brexit has already cost UK households £900 each.

And that’s just this week.

Enough is enough, and Cummings has reached his limit for frustration: he wants May out, and has urged Tory MPs and donors to “face reality” and find a new leader to get the Conservatives through the next election (due in 2022).

It has been an open secret since the disastrous result of the election last year that the Tories want May to go – they just don’t have anyone to replace her with.

The best time for a coup would have been 9 June 2017, but it didn’t happen. May has been clinging on ever since, insulated by the fact that, while pretty much everyone agrees she shouldn’t be Prime Minister, no one can figure out who would be better.

Since then, a number of previously semi-viable contenders have dropped out of the game.

Amber Rudd, widely liked and considered competent by much of the party, resigned last month thanks to the Home Office’s immigration debacle.

The Brexiteers’ leading lady Priti Patel was forced to quit in November over her unorthodox approach to personally conducting foreign policy in Israel. And while Boris Johnson is still in his post, scandals – from jeopardising the situation of a British woman imprisoned in Iran, to demanding his own private jet this week – continue to plague his leadership hopes.

And so, talk of who the next leader could be has now been put on ice.

Until now.

Cummings’ intervention comes just days after the launch of the new Conservative think tank, Onward. Its aim is to help reshape the party to appeal to younger generations (anyone under 47), but what has sparked a media flurry is the group’s two headline backers: Michael Gove and Ruth Davidson.

And what a pair they are.

Gove has spent the post-referendum years rehabilitating his image after his ill-conceived leadership bid. In a stunning recovery, he has used his responsibility over one of the least-coveted governmental briefs – environment, farming and rural affairs – to metamorphose into an ecological champion, the architect of a “green Brexit”, crusader against plastic cups and wood-burning stoves.

It’s been quite a turnaround, but by focusing on how Brexit could become a force for environmental good, Gove has managed to tap into the Blue Planet-inspired tide of public support.

Davidson, meanwhile, is a liberal progressive’s dream. The Scottish Conservative leader is a walking advertisement for a more diverse, modern-looking Tory movement. As Gove pointed out at the Onward launch: “in future, when think tanks ask, please can we get a pregnant lesbian, the answer for all those of us who are modernisers in the Conservative party should be ‘which of the many pregnant lesbians?’”

But sexuality aside, Davidson is a politician with that rare ability to actually appear human, engaging with people, telling jokes that are genuinely funny, and responding to questions with answers that don’t make her sound like a robot.

She’s also got seven years’ experience leading a party to continued success, and has arguably helped hold the United Kingdom together in the face of prolonged assaults from the Scottish nationalists.

This is a woman who knows how to campaign, and to win.

But there are two problems: she’s not an MP, and she was a Remainer.

The first could be relatively easily solved – if the party wanted Davidson as leader, a safe seat could be found. The second is more of a challenge – Brexiteers allowed a Remainer to claim the top job once after the referendum, and it has not exactly been a success. There is likely to be substantial backlash if anyone tries to do it again.

And that’s what makes the Gove pairing so interesting.

Of all the leading Brexit cabinet members, he currently has the most credibility and popularity in the party. His own leadership hopes are hampered by the fact that he doesn’t have the background or charisma to attract widespread support among non-Tories in a General Election.

Davidson does. If Gove’s support could reassure Brexiteers enough to propel her through the internal politics of a leadership contest, the Conservatives would be a force to be reckoned with in the next election.

Of course, it’s all speculation, and everyone involved with Onward has stressed that this isn’t about the leadership.

But keep your eyes on this pairing. If even Dominic Cummings is calling for a new leader, this could be Davidson’s moment.

