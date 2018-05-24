Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Simon Yates put on a brave face after his main rival for the pink jersey, Tom Dumoulin, slashed his Giro d’Italia lead in half on the summit finish of stage 18 on Thursday.

Yates lost 28 seconds to Dumoulin and Chris Froome after the latter attacked during a steep final climb towards Prato Nevoso and Dutchman followed. Germany’s Max Schachmann won the stage.

It was first sign of vulnerability from Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, who entered the year’s first Grand Tour as an outsider but seized the lead on stage six.

His advantage over Dutchman Dumoulin is now down to 28 seconds and he must defend his lead for two more days of racing before Sunday’s processional finale in Rome.

“I didn’t have great legs, but I did the best I could,” said Yates, who had performed better than expected in Tuesday’s time trial. “I’m still in front, so it’s all good.”

Dumoulin welcomed making inroads into the gap and warned that Friday and Saturday’s racing could hold further twists.

“At 2km to go I tried to see what was possible. Then Froome attacked, and I suddenly found out he [Yates] was dropped, and that was nice,” said the Dutchman. “The coming two days are going to be even harder than today, so we’ll just have to see.”

Italian Domenico Pozzovivo remains third overall, after he too followed Froome’s attack, although he trails by two minutes and 43 seconds.

Pre-race favourite Froome, bidding to hold all three Grand Tours at once, is fourth in the general classification, three minutes and 22 seconds behind Yates.

Quick-Step Floors rider won a three-way dash for the line with Spaniard Ruben Plaza and Mattia Cattaneo of Italy. They had been part of a 12-strong breakaway well clear of the peloton.