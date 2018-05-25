Sainsbury's must tread carefully or become a political punchbag

Alys Key

For the second time in under a month, Sainsbury’s appears to have lost control of what could have been a slam-dunk piece of good news.

Changes to its employee contracts which were first announced back in March will boost the pay of a huge majority of its store staff. Yesterday the company added some additional perks, including a fair premium for London workers even in the outer boroughs.

With several thousand retail jobs lost already this year, the goal was wide open for a bit of positive news in the sector.

But Sainsbury’s hit the post on this one by playing down the seven per cent who will not benefit from a pay rise, and who may even be left worse off when the contracts are reviewed in 2020. In meetings with MPs yesterday, Sainsbury’s representatives said that those people were “anomalies” – a term which, while correct from a data perspective, did not come off well. Neither does the removal of paid breaks or bonuses, which have a pretty emotive appeal for the 100,000 members of the public who have signed a petition against the changes.

Of course, none of this would have mattered quite so much a few weeks ago.

But since the announcement of the planned mega-merger with Asda, and especially since Mike Coupe’s fateful TV singing debut, the company needs to demonstrate a sensitive ear and recognise that critical, even hostile eyes are now on them.

With Sir Philip Green and Mike Ashley relatively quiet recently, the role of retail villain is open and Coupe’s audition last month hit all the right notes.

This gives MPs an easy target. At least one select committee is mulling its own probe of the Asda merger, and now another group led by Labour’s Siobhain McDonagh is picking a fight over the contracts. A source close to the action told City A.M. they are "only just getting started."

