Josh Hardie

I’ve been meaning to clean up my mailbox for a long time. Now, suddenly, it seems to be doing this itself. As a consumer, this feels like a welcome bit of help. But its more than that – these emails are a critical part of the UK’s future economic success.

The great inbox purge marks a watershed moment in how businesses deal with our data – the long-awaited arrival of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Our personal data, everything from email addresses to photos, will get a higher standard of protection under these new rules.

It is the moment when business sets a clear commitment: this is not our data, it’s yours, and we commit to help making it work for you.

This is the start of a vital journey, not the end.

While the countdown clock for businesses is now at zero, the GDPR is about so much more than box ticking. How firms act with personal data goes right to the very core of trust in business.

CBI research shows, in no uncertain terms, that the way a company deals with our data is the top concern for potential customers and business partners.

Why has data become such a big deal? Because technologies that we use today are now built on digital information, not nuts and bolts.

But public trust in how businesses use data has been rocked by high-profile scandals.

Ipsos Mori research highlights that seven in 10 consumers do not believe companies have their best interests at heart when using their personal data. That’s a big concern which needs to be addressed.

On the one hand, we should be optimistic about the opportunities that the use of data unlocks.

On the other, people need complete confidence and awareness about how their data is being used. The GDPR provides the boundaries for that balancing game.

The rate of technological change is not going to slow down, and GDPR will evolve to keep pace.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, the regulator in charge of data protection, has a treasure trove of resources to keep firms of all sizes well-informed.

Looking at the next five years, there is a huge amount of justified excitement around the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

When it comes to tackling some of the major challenges our society faces, from improving productivity to combating climate change, the use of data-driven technologies will help find the answers.

If the UK is going to lead the way in these game-changing technologies, companies must have the freedom and flexibility to innovate.

They will only be given that licence if they uphold the highest standards of data protection.

People need to have confidence in the way technology gets smarter and solves new challenges.

I can’t promise that after today our inboxes will be any less busy. But it does mark a turning point in the conversation. It underlines that business has a critical role to play, ensuring your data is used fairly and transparently.

