Phil Wild

Let's put morality to the side for a minute. Let’s address the sceptics on whether there really is a commercial incentive for businesses to become sustainability-focused.

Today’s consumers make decisions about what they buy based on a revised set of values.

They want to know the people who made their product or delivered their service are being treated fairly, they’re interested in the environmental impact of manufacturing, and they’re concerned about what happens to products once they’re finished with them.

Read more: The cause of environmentalism is quintessentially conservative

For long-term commercial success, businesses must appeal to this discerning generation.

If global brands like Apple and Sky are committing money and time to change, you can be sure there’s a good commercial reason for it.

Great business is about great problem solving, and for those companies which cannot find a solution to sustainability challenges, it’s inevitable that customers will start to walk towards the leaders who can.

But where do you start?

Start small

The best way to start is to make your business more sustainable today than it was yesterday, making sure you are always changing for the better. However tiny, the first steps will get you on the right track to creating a more sustainable business.

Switch the light bulbs to LED, install solar panels, and create a system that cuts energy usage overnight.

This can these be done immediately, and the inevitable cost savings will make you ask why it hasn’t already been done.

Create value from waste

Study your by-product. If you can find something to do with the waste that your business creates, it becomes a value stream.

For example, Selfridges has taken advantage of a James Cropper innovation that recycles used coffee cups from across its business, and turns them into the iconic yellow paper for Selfridges’ shopping bags.

Think further than the shop door

We face a challenging recycling system in the UK, with guidance that varies from region to region.

There is a high risk that the content of recycling bins ends up in landfill because the wrong item has been included by mistake, so make sure you’re clear on your local policy. Also think about the lifecycle of your packaging, as well as your product.

Our latest product, Colourform, creates plastic-free packaging that is 100 per cent recyclable and biodegradable. Even if it ends up on the wrong pile, it will biodegrade, causing no harm to the environment.

Committed to the cause

There is also the need to drive legislative change – and your business has the chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the global influencers. Nothing shifts the focus of business like legislation, and companies should consider their role in this.

Apple’s and Iceland’s commitments to 100 per cent plastic-free packaging in the near future demonstrate best practice to the government. They are saying that it can be done, that others should follow, and if they don’t, customers are likely to spend their money elsewhere.

If it can be done, the government is more likely to take action.

Packaging is becoming a global priority, and as a result of key influencers leading by example, the government has committed £60m to the cause.

So while lobbying is not for everyone, there is certainly an economic case for bigger sustainability commitments that will drive change, and align your business even more closely to those all-important consumer values.

Read more: UK water leakage waste so high that it could cause serious water shortages