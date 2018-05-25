Kate Andrews

Let's say you own a home, but you don’t like its colour. (I appreciate home ownership amounts to wishful thinking for us under-40s – but humour me).

It’s blue. You hate blue. It depresses you. You can’t imagine living your life in a blue house.

How might you go about changing the colour? Buy some paint and brushes? Hire painters to get the job done? Sell your home and move to a new house, with no blue tint in sight?

Most of us would agree that there are a myriad of ways to make such a change, just as we’d agree that there would be a certain pathway that would totally prevent you from achieving a desirable outcome – like dowsing the house with gasoline, lighting it on fire, and burning it down altogether.

But a few would protest. Some people would choose, against all rhyme or reason, to burn the house down.

On BBC Sunday Politics last weekend, when asked if his former hobby of “overthrowing capitalism” had now turned into a full-time job, John McDonnell replied simply with “yes”.

I know we should not be surprised by his answer. This is the same shadow chancellor who named Lenin and Trotsky as his biggest influences, has delivered speeches in front of communist flags, and has, on occasion, praised brutal, socialist dictatorships.

Pushing back against markets and free enterprise has been the central platform of his political career. If capitalism is blue, McDonnell is a deep shade of red.

But while we can’t claim shock or dismay that the shadow chancellor has, once again, called for the overthrow of capitalism, his position on the economy remains deeply confusing.

If McDonnell is so intent on providing for “the many” through increased public spending and higher tax revenue, why is he simultaneously so intent on destroying the economic system that has the best track record in human history of creating wealth?

I’m not talking about improved living standards or alleviating poverty – but yes, capitalism can take credit for these wins too.

I’m talking purely about wealth – the type McDonnell is desperate to redistribute in a “fairer”, more equal system. Economic systems based on socialist policy don’t distribute wealth, they destroy it. From Mao’s China to Castro’s Cuba, the pursuit of equality of outcome has led to extremely unprosperous societies. Nicolas Maduro’s uncompromising socialist policies have destroyed the wealth of the resource-rich country, rendering an estimated 82 per cent of Venezuelans impoverished.

Meanwhile, countries that many on the left would like to claim as socialist are, in reality, structured as highly competitive, free enterprise economies. The high public spending and generous public services on offer in countries like Sweden and Denmark are made possible by fundamentally capitalist systems that allow for mass wealth creation, which is then redistributed through government to the public.

This is the difference between viewing the purpose of the economy through a different colour lens, and wanting to destroy the economy altogether. Either McDonnell lives in a dream world, where all of socialism’s failed experiments weren’t the “real” ideology at play, or his desire to create a truly “equal” Britain trumps any desire for prosperity and progress.

I can’t say yet what his motivations are, but I know his “transformed economy” does not offer up a different house or a different shade a paint. It’s an offer of no home at all.