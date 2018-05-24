Thursday 24 May 2018 5:52pm

MH17 crash was caused by Russian missile, investigators claim

 
Catherine Neilan
298 Crew And Passengers Perish On Flight MH17 After Suspected Missile Attack In Ukraine
So far Russia has used its veto to block an international tribunal from taking place (Source: Getty)

Flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian military missile, an international team of investigators have said, laying the blame for the 2014 crash with Moscow for the first time.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014. All 298 people onboard were killed.

Two years ago investigators said they believed the BUK missile system involved had crossed the border into eastern Ukraine from Russia, returning after the plane was shot down. But at a press conference in The Hague today, investigators said they now had “legal and convincing evidence which will stand up in a courtroom” identifying it as coming from the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in Kursk, in western Russia.

Chief prosecutor Fred Westerbeke added there was other evidence that would be kept secret until a court hearing began. “We don’t want to tell everything we know because then we are opening our cards to the other side and we do not want to do that," he told journalists.

Russian officials have denied involvement and today repeated the claim that no Russian missile had ever crossed into Ukraine.

So far the UN Security Council member has used its veto to block an international tribunal from being set up to determine guilt.

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop said the countries that make up the joint investigative team were now “considering options” about how to proceed.

