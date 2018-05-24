Josh Mines

The challenger to Heathrow Airport's expansion plans has formally complained to the competition watchdog over the airport "vetoing" its proposal.

Heathrow Hub, which is bidding to extend the northern runway, argues that Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) "abused its dominant market position" as the nation's only hub airport to push through its own plan for a third runway.

It says a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into HAL's conduct should include looking into regulatory incentives that encouraged Heathrow to adopt the more expensive expansion plan to boost returns for shareholders.

A review by the Airports Commission in 2016 favoured Heathrow's plans, but Heathrow Hub says the findings are not credible as they do not take into account additional data given to the DfT that corrected errors made by the Commission related to capacity, safety and noise.

Read more: Heathrow expansion row intensifies over leaked emails

HAL is accused of failing to provide transport secretary Chris Grayling with a written guarantee that it would support the extended runway plan.

Heathrow Hub claims it has evidence showing that Grayling asked the airport to say whether it would provide a guarantee in August 2016. Grayling has publicly said that the lack of a firm guarantee from Heathrow was the biggest factor in the extended runway scheme not being selected.

The company argues that consumers and airlines will pay more if plans to build the third runway go ahead. The extended runway scheme is expected to cost £3.9bn to implement, which Heathrow Hub says is £14bn - £17bn less than the third runway scheme.

Jock Lowe, director of Heathrow Hub, said:

After years of trying to work co-operatively with Heathrow Airport and the Department for Transport, we have decided it is time to take the gloves off. The consequence of Heathrow’s veto and the flawed process run by the DFT is that consumers and airlines are being saddled with its unnecessarily complex, noisy and expensive third runway which will take years to build. We hope the CMA will inject some rigour and common sense into the process so that this vital piece of national infrastructure can be delivered quickly and cheaply while taking account of the important environmental impacts on local communities.

But a Heathrow spokesperson says claims it vetoed Heathrow Hub's plans are "untrue."

"The northwest runway scheme has gained the support of the government, backing by the independent Airports Commission process and most recently, the Transport Select Committee," they said.

"Following a 2.5 year, £20m independent study – the biggest ever into the issue of expanding airport capacity in the south east – it was found a north-west runway delivered more than Heathrow Hub's proposals – particularly in ways to mitigate noise for our local communities and in operational safety."

Read more: Heathrow Hub urges government to back extended runway over third runway