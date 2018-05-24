Catherine Neilan

The chief architect of the Vote Leave campaign has told an MP that he will appear before any committee but his in the latest row between the pair.

Earlier this month, DCMS Committee chair Damian Collins had sent Dominic Cummings a summons to appear before him and the other committee members as part of their ongoing inquiry into fake news, in reference to Cambridge Analytica.

Cummings' refused, prompting Collins to up the ante by threatening to seek Commons support to force him to attend.

But the former Vote Leave campaign director - who claims he originally could not do the dates suggested - has once again refused, saying he will only appear before another group of MPs if they behave "reasonably".

In a typically forthright blog post, Cummings said: "You talk of ‘contempt of Parliament’. You seem unaware that most of the country feels contempt for Parliament and this contempt is growing... You spend your time on this sort of grandstanding instead of serving millions of people less fortunate than you and who rely on you."

"If you had wanted my evidence you would have cooperated over dates. You actually wanted to issue threats, watch me give in, then get higher audiences for your grandstanding."

Cummings added: "I’m calling your bluff. Your threats are as empty as those from May/Hammond/DD to the EU. Say what you like, I will not come to your committee regardless of how many letters you send or whether you send characters in fancy dress to hand me papers.

"If another Committee behaves reasonably and I can give evidence without compromising various legal actions then I will consider it. Once these legal actions have finished, presumably this year, it will be easy to arrange if someone else wants to do it."