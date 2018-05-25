Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover cross-border payments, pensions and blockchain. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Earthport

Earthport, the leading cross-border payments services utility, announced today that Amanda Mesler will be appointed CEO from 1 July. She has over 25 years of experience at senior management and board level at a number of international technology and fintech companies. Currently, she is General Manager at Microsoft, managing the Enterprise Business in Central and Eastern Europe across 33 countries. Prior to this, Amanda was the COO of Misys, the financial services software company, and was CEO of Global Business Consulting and CEO of North America at Logica. She has also launched new practises at KPMG and has served on the board of Pace. Current executive chairman, Hank Uberoi, will remain on the board as a non-executive director and interim CEO Phil Hickman will return to his position as non-executive chairman.

PwC

PwC has strengthened its pensions investment consulting business with the appointment of Adam Lane as a director. Adam joins PwC from Mercer having set up and led its financial strategy group which advised a diverse range of clients. Best known for his work in pioneering the practical implementation of cashflow driven investment (CDI) strategies, including the first fully integrated and award winning strategy in 2014, Adam joins the PwC investment leadership team where he will deliver advice to clients and play a key role in driving the growth of the practice. Adam’s appointment follows the recruitment of two new senior managers to the team. Sam Seadon joined from Willis Towers Watson where he was part of the structured products team advising large UK defined benefit (DB) schemes on implementation of liability and cashflow driven investment as well as long-term investment and funding strategy. At PwC, Sam will focus on the growing trend towards insurance-style portfolios and funding approaches.

BTL Group

Alessa Popovic has joined the London office of blockchain tech firm BTL Group from EY in Germany. Alessa will be a business development manager at BTL. Prior to BTL, Alessa was manager at EY’s EMEIA oil and gas advisory centre where she was engaged in blockchain projects and opportunities since early 2017. She has experience in case development and the application of blockchain technology in energy trading, back-office functions and supply chain. At BTL Group, Alessa is responsible for extending BTL’s European energy footprint and increasing the adoption of BTL’s Interbit platform. She holds a Master of international business from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

