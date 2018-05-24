Diageo to sell Goldschlager and other brands in favour of premium tipples

Alys Key

Guinness owner Diageo is in talks to offload some of its drinks brands, as it focuses on the premium market.

Possible buyers for brands including Goldschlager, Myer's Rum, Popov and Romana have been approached in recent weeks, Sky News reported.

The sales process, which is being overseen by Centerview Partners, is at an early stage but could bring in up to $1bn (£750m) for Diageo.

A spokesperson for the company told City A.M.: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure we are maximising shareholder value.”

The process comes as many major drinks brands are adjusting to focus on premium products, in part due to the rise of craft producers.

Diageo boss Ivan Menezes has sought to streamline the business and focus on top-shelf global brands such as Tanqueray gin.

One of the firm's most recent purchases was a premium vermouth which was developed by startup accelerator for drinks Distill Ventures.

It also snapped up George Clooney's super-premium tequila brand Casamigos for $1bn last year.

​But it has also disposed of non-core assets including its Gleneagles hotel and wine brand Blossom Hill.

At its half-year results in January, Diageo noted the success of top gin and tequila brands, which helped to bolster performance despite exchange rate headwinds.