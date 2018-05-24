Number 10 launches investigation into Boris Johnson prank call

Josh Mines

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been targeted by prank callers posing as the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The call was allegedly carried out by two notorious Russian pranksters, Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov.

In an audio clip posted online, the cabinet minister discusses UK-Russia relations, Syria and the Salisbury poisoning with the callers for 18 minutes.

He begins the call by congratulating Pashinyan on his "remarkable success" in the recent election, before stating that he's "almost 100 per cent sure" that Vladimir Putin was behind the poisoning in Salisbury.

The government has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into how the callers were able to get through to the Foreign Secretary.

"Obviously this shouldn't have happened," a Number 10 spokeswoman said. "An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances around this call and to make sure that this does not happen again."

In a statement, the Foreign Cabinet Office said:

The foreign secretary realised it was a hoax, and ended the call. We checked it out and knew immediately it was a prank call. The use of chemical weapons in Salisbury and Syria, and recent events in Armenia are serious matters. These childish actions show the lack of seriousness of the caller and those behind him.

The pair have a history of annoying British public figures, as they posed as Putin to call 'Candle in the Wind' singer Elton John back in 2015.