Frank Dalleres

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has given the club a huge boost ahead of their planned stadium move later this year by signing a new contract until 2023.

Pochettino raised doubts over his future following last month’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchestsr United and appeared to challenge Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to match his ambitions.

But the Argentinian has banished any uncertainty ahead of a crucial 12 months for Tottenham, who are set to return to N17 and their new 62,000 seater stadium next season.

Read more: Pochettino tells Spurs board to be "brave and take risks"

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” he said.

“This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.”

Pochettino’s apparent discontent just weeks ago, following a fourth season of promising performances but no silverware, threatened to destabilise Tottenham re-emergence as a Premier League force.

It also raised questions about the club’s ability to retain its top talent, placing the futures of stars such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen into doubt.

But the 46-year-old says Levy has reassured him that the club’s powerbrokers share his desire to prgress further, which is likely to necessitate diluting their thrifty approach to transfers and wages.

“Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success,” Pochettino added.

“This is a special club. We always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”

Levy declared himself “delighted” at tying down Pochettino, who has led Spurs to three consecutive top-three finishes in the league as well as some famous wins in Europe.

“We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history,” he said.

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”