Almost half of companies globally were victims of financial crime last year

James Booth

Almost half of companies worldwide were victims of financial crime last year.

The survey by Thomson Reuters found that 47 per cent of companies had been victims of financial crime with cybercrime and fraud the most common offences.

The survey of 2,300 senior executives showed that financial crime had cost their companies an estimated aggregated lost turnover of $1.45 trillion (£1.08 trillion), or around 3.5 per cent of their global turnover.

Forty one per cent of those surveyed said they knew of incidents of financial crime that had not been reported, either because they involved someone internally, because of concerns about reputational damage and financial loss or worries about the impact on investor confidence.

Jeremy Summers, a white collar crime partner at law firm Osborne Clarke, said there was still a problem with companies not reporting crimes to regulators and the police.

“Financial crime is far more on the agenda of boardrooms than it was historically, but authorities like the SFO [Serious Fraud Office] still have to grapple with creating a landscape where companies will be as keen to self-report issues as the SFO would hope they might be.”

“The root of the problem is the SFO and other enforcement agencies take a very long time to process matters and come to a resolution. If you look at the current SFO case load for example there are a number of very significant cases that have been going for a long time and if you start from the premise of businesses liking certainty I am not sure the system as it is provides that quickly enough,” he said.

The survey showed some of the other difficulties companies face fighting financial crime.

The organisations questioned dealt with an average of five million customers or clients last year and nine per cent dealt with over 10,000 third party suppliers or partners over the last year.

However, only 36 per cent of relationships are regularly screened for criminal connections.

According to the survey 41 per cent of counterparties were not screened at all.

Financial crime is high on the agenda for the companies surveyed who spent an aggregate of $1.28 trillion fighting it last year.

However, executives ranked growing turnover and profit, developing new markets and increasing market share above regulatory issues as the greatest pressures they faced.