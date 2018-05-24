Oscar Lopez

Residents of London have the highest household disposable income in the UK, with the borough of Kensington and Chelsea topping the list of individual regions.

According to 2016 figures from the Office for National Statistics, Londoners had the most money available to spend or save, with residents of the capital having £27,151 in disposable income on average.

By contrast, those residents in the north east had the lowest disposable income at just £15,595, well below the UK average of £19,432.

England was the only country of the UK with a disposable household income above the UK average, but the strongest growth compared with 2015 was in Scotland.

At £58,816, Kensington and Chelsea and Hammersmith and Fulham had the highest disposable income in the UK - more than three times the UK average.

Nottingham had the lowest disposable income per head at just £12,232.

All the top 10 local areas were in London or the south east, according to ONS data.