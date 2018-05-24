British RockRose buys Dutch oil company Dyas in €107m deal

Torjus Roberg

The British company RockRose Energy announced today that it agreed to buy oil and gas company Dyas B.V. for €107m (£94m).

The acquisition, which will add 5,000 barrels of oil to the company's production daily, will be made through a cash purchase with no debt and will not require shareholder approval.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of RockRose, said: “On completion, this acquisition grows our North Sea business to a level of production that is over 10,000 barrels of oil per day and in addition to providing significant free cash flow diversifies the portfolio and strengthens the company's position.”

“Management sees significant upside in the combined portfolio and is confident RockRose can originally maintain or grow profitable production from these levels without necessitating additional funding.”

RockRose is an independent oil and gas company listed on the London Stock Exchange and focuses on both on and off-shore projects.

Dyas is a privately owned oil and gas company based in the Netherlands and it is owned by SHV Holdings, an international corporation.

The deal will add another 13m barrels of oil net developed reserves and upon completion RockRose estimates to be controlling 23m barrels of oil. The production will be divided into 60 per cent gas and 40 per cent oil.

Robert Baurdoux, chief executive of Dyas, said: “After a presence of over 50 years in the Netherlands, the divestment of our Dutch entities is part of a strategic refocussing of our business.”

“RockRose Energy is well placed to take on the stewardship of the Dutch assets, allowing Dyas to pursue new investment opportunities in the UK, Norway, Denmark and Malaysia.”

