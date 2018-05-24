Alys Key

Manchester has made it into the top 10 cities for higly-rated hotels, but London did not place in the rankings.

The city claimed eighth place in a list composed by lastminute.com, which ranked locations based on the average rating of hotels.

London and Edinburgh are the most popular cities in the UK according to the travel site, but the capitals did not make it into the top 10.

Europe's city with the best-rated hotels is Spanish capital Madrid, closely followed by Vienna.

Europe's top 10 cities with the best-rated hotels

Rank City 1 Madrid 2 Vienna 3 Warsaw 4 Lisbon 5 Prague 6 Berlin 7 Barcelona 8 Manchester 9 Bucharest 10 Budapest

Manchester and Barcelona were the only two cities in the top 10 which are not capitals of their respective countries.

And the two second cities have something else in common: they are the only places to reach the top 10 for both quality of hotels and popularity in searches.

Users rated hotels on factors including location, comfort, room service, breakfast, cleanliness, WiFi and value for money.

Globally, the best hotels are to be found in Houston, Texas when travelling North America, according to the rankings. Meanwhile Uruguay's capital Montevideo topped the South America list and Cape Town was the best place in Africa. Guangzhou, China was the highest-rated in Asia and Australia.

