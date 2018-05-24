Oliver Gill

Britain's biggest brickmaker Ibstock today warned of "a slower than expected start to the year", sending shares towards the bottom of today's stock market leaderboard.

Ibstock said it had been hit by "an extended winter season", not just in the UK but also in the US.

Shares were more than five per cent lower by mid-afternoon.

Brick volumes have, however, "begun to return to more normal levels over recent weeks", Ibstock said.

The firm also warned energy prices so far this year had been higher than expected – something Ibstock expects to continue throughout the rest of 2018.

Despite the downbeat update, the brick and tile manufacturer insisted it would catch up during the second half of the financial year.

Peel Hunt analyst Gavin Jago said Ibstock's winter travails "should come as little surprise".

But he said "gas prices are running significantly ahead of expectations" was more of a cause for concern for investors, prompting the broker to downgrade its target price.

