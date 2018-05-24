North Korea summit will not take place, says Trump

Lucy White

US President Donald Trump has called off a peace summit with Kim Jong-un, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" on the part of the North Korean leader.

The summit, which had been scheduled to take place in Singapore on 12 June, will now not go ahead.

In a letter to Jong-un, Trump said the cancellation of the meeting was "for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," Trump couldn't resist jibing.

