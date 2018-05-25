Josh Mines

Major pension schemes including funds owned by Lloyds Bank, BP and Aviva are "complacent" over the risk that climate change could have on investments, MPs have today said.

The Environmental Audit Committee asked the UK's 25 largest pension funds whether climate change risk was incorporated into their investment decision-making.

The study showed that large funds including BP Pension Fund, Aviva Staff Pension Fund and Lloyds Bank Pension Scheme had not formally considered climate change as a strategic risk.

The Bank of England has warned that investments can be affected by climate change in a number of ways. Physical impacts such as flooding can pose economic risks to businesses and investments, while firms like BP and Shell can face liability trouble when communities recover damage in the wake of flooding.

Most of the 25 examples, including the funds of Barclays, HSBC and BT all said they were taking steps to minimise the risk of climate change to investments.

Mary Creagh, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: