Property company Helical has seen its profits drop by over £10m, and seen a 1.1 per cent fall in EPRA net asset value as the firm seeks to transform its portfolio and become London-centric.

The Numbers

Profit before tax for the year to 31 March was £30.8m, down from £41.6m last year.

The company’s total property return dropped to £68.8m from £79.9m the year before.

The fall in profits is due in large part to a £13m loss on the sale of its Retirement Villages portfolio.

Helical also said that its net costs of £35.2m were substantially higher than in 2017.

The company has sold £484m of investment property over the last two years for gross proceeds of £507m and a net profit of £15m.

The company has reinvested £144m in its London portfolio and £24m in Manchester.

Why it’s interesting

The company is undergoing a transformation, according to chief executive Gerald Kaye: “From a multi-sector, geographically spread UK property company, into an office-led investment and development company focused purely on London and Manchester.”

Kaye’s decision to focus on London may be indicative of the continuing strength of the commercial market in the capital.

Take-up of office space in central London is up four per cent in the year to April, according to the latest research from real estate advisor CBRE.

Meanwhile, according to property group Colliers, transaction volumes in the UK’s commercial property are set to remain above £50bn in 2018.

So while the numbers might look down for now, the increasing strength of the London commercial market may pull Helical towards greater financial success in the long-term.

What Helical said

“We’ve been through a period of transformation,” said Kaye. “We believe the business is now in great shape going forward.”

As far as the future of their commercial portfolio in London, Kaye says that the company’s higher quality offering will hold them in good stead:

“I think there is a gap that will become apparent between good quality office space and poor quality space. Employers want to have the best space for their staff, and they will pay more rent for somewhere they actually want to work.”

Kaye said the company is also increasingly open to flexible office working arrangements: “The name Helical is synonymous with flexibility.”