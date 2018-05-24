Oliver Gill

Brexit will cost Britain's aerospace and defence sectors almost £1bn a year more than previously expected, MPs were told today.

ADS, which represents the UK aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, has written to two influential committees after giving oral evidence in parliament last autumn.

The Treasury Committee and Exiting the European Union Committee were told previous £1.5bn a-year estimates understated the annual bill. This was based on 2016 export volumes; based on 2017 statistics the yearly cost was revised up to £2.3bn.

The bill assumes Britain pursues a maximum facilitation, or max-fac, Brexit option

Today's letter, from ADS CEO Paul Everitt to committee chairs Nicky Morgan and Hilary Benn, laid out the multi-billion pound bill would be "highly damaging to our sectors".

The upward revisions are a product of increased trade with the EU, in particular from the aerospace sector where demand for British aircraft parts is spiralling to ultimately keep up with the increased consumer appetite for air travel.

The analysis is based on OECD estimates that customs barriers could lead to the imposition of costs of between two and 15 per cent of the value of UK exports to the EU.

A max-fac route, referenced as a “highly streamlined customs arrangement”, is preferred by many Brexiteers as providing a clean break with the customs union. It is at odds with the second of two options under consideration of a hybrid customs partnership once Britain exits the EU – something Prime Minister Theresa May is reported to be in favour of.

Everitt wrote:

We continue to believe that a customs union between the UK and EU provides a pragmatic solution that would minimise new costs to a far greater extent than the two customs models currently proposed.

The ADS letter comes after HM Revenue & Customs yesterday told the Treasury Committee a max-fac route could cost between £17bn and £20bn.

