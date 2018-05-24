Trevor Steven

Liverpool weren’t really meant to get to the Champions League final but Jurgen Klopp and his players realised quite early that they had an opportunity this season and soon found that there was nothing out there for them to be afraid of. Maintaining that fearlessness will be key to their chances in Kiev on Saturday night.

Real Madrid, their opponents, are a daunting prospect, of course. Zinedine Zidane’s team are so geared towards winning these big games – they had scrapes along the way yet remain on course to win the competition for a third successive year – and that is their great strength.

Real may not overrun Liverpool but their bullet-proof belief makes them dangerous. Just ask Atletico Madrid, who were within seconds of beating their neighbours in the 2014 final until Sergio Ramos headed a stoppage-time equaliser. Real went on to win 4-1 in extra-time and have lifted the trophy twice more since.

Klopp will know, therefore, that Liverpool must be on their guard for 95 minutes at least. But they have to remain confident. There is no pressure on them and they should focus on the excitement of the occasion, a chance to create history for the club. For players, these are the moments that they will look back on.

In Liverpool’s favour is that they know how they must play: Klopp’s preferred way. Real will have more possession; they have to be patient and then break fast, as they did to such great effect against Manchester City and Roma in earlier rounds. This scenario suits the Reds; it’s a question of maintaining their concentration for the duration.

For Real, it’s less simple. Zidane has some decisions to make, not least whether to pick Gareth Bale, who has been in fine form lately but has not always been part of the Frenchman’s first-choice XI. The Spaniards also have some defensive worries: they aren’t that strong there and Ramos, for all his qualities, could end up isolated due to his lack of pace.

Klopp has an unfortunate recent record in finals, losing his last five, in stark contrast to Real’s peerless big-game pedigree. But there is no reason why that should be an obstacle for Liverpool. If anything, it should be an inspiration for Klopp. This is no time for dwelling on negativity.

Unusually for a team facing Real, Liverpool as a club need not approach this tie with an inferiority complex. They remain one of the top five or six brands in the world game, a brilliant commercial achievement that owes much to their history. They still want to be as big as Real. Winning games like his would be a huge step in that direction.