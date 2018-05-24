Catherine Neilan

MPs as varied as Hilary Benn, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the DUP's Sammy Wilson have called for the government to urgently clarify its plans on the customs union after Brexit, amid suggestions the relationship could be extended until 2023.

The Brexit Select Committee, chaired by Benn but representing a wide range of positions within the debate, has today published a damning report, saying it was “highly unsatisfactory” that nearly two years after the referendum, ministers had not even set out what post-Brexit trading and customs arrangements they hoped to make.

"The secretary of state has ruled out any extension of the customs union but in the absence of any other plan, such an extension will be the only viable option," the report, signed by all its members, said.

"The committee calls on the government to set out clearly its proposals on customs beyond 2020, and any contingency plans as a matter of urgency. This should include whether it is likely that an extension of the transition/implementation period will be required and whether it intends to seek to include the option for such an extension in the Withdrawal Agreement.

"It is also highly likely that any special contingencies that are necessary at the border will have to be replicated in other member states if they are to be effective."

It comes as reports suggest the Prime Minister is poised to request an extension to the customs union, amid concerns the logistics would not be in place to prevent a hard border in Ireland by the end of transition on New Year's Eve 2020.

HMRC boss Jon Thompson yesterday told the Treasury Select Committee that the government's options would take a minimum of three years to implement, up to five years for Theresa May's preferred new customs partnership route.

Max fac, which is preferred by Brexiters, would take three years but be far more costly for business - up to £20bn a year.

The committee also issued a warning over progress on citizens’ rights.

It said the Windrush scandal had “undermined trust in the ability of the Home Office competently to register EU citizens living in the UK” and process their status.

Benn said: “We are rapidly running out of time to get new trade and customs arrangements in place. Given that ministers are indicating that neither of the two options being discussed are likely to be ready by December 2020, when the transition period ends, the UK will in all likelihood have to remain in a customs union with the EU until alternative arrangements can be put in place.”