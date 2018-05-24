Accenture Interactive launches new digital ad-buying practice

Josh Mines

The digital arm of consultancy behemoth Accenture has announced that it will break into the ad-buying world as it launched its own media buying practice.

Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services will incorporate the planning, buying and management of programmatic ad campaigns.

The company says that its new venture will help marketers regain ownership of their data to design advertising campaigns.

Read more: WPP boss Martin Sorrell: Global CEOs are paying shareholders too much

The move by Accenture could put pressure on firms like WPP - at the ad giant, advertising and media investment management made up 47 per cent of its revenue in 2017.

"As their experience agency, our clients have been asking us to help them drive greater efficiencies with their programmatic media spend, specifically digital media,” said Brian Whipple, global chief exec of Accenture Interactive.

"Consistent with our mission to create, build and run the best customer experiences on the planet, we are enhancing Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services to complement our full suite of experience services. We are already focused on all the pieces that are related to media placement so it was a natural extension for us to help our clients deliver more hyper-relevant customer experiences through digital media."

Scott Tieman, global lead of programmatic services, Accenture Interactive added: