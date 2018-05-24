UK retail sales bounce back in April after Beast from the East slump

Oscar Lopez

The UK retail sector has seen a modest recovery after a sharp March downturn due to poor weather, most notably the so-called Beast from the East.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the quantity of goods bought in the UK in April increased by 1.6 per cent from March.

All sectors, excluding department stores, recovered from the declines seen in March, the ONS said.

Department stores, however, reported a 0.9 per cent fall in sales for April.

Petrol sales reported the largest recovery for April, increasing 4.7 per cent compared with a decline of 6.9 per cent in March due to road closures.

Online sales were among the best performers, increasing to 17.3 per cent compared to 16.1 per cent in April 2017.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of national accounts at the ONS said: "Retail sales bounced back in April, as petrol and other sales recovered from the snowfall. But the underlying position remains subdued.”

The ONS analysis showed that the combined figures for March and April were generally lower than the same period last year.

Ian Geddes, head of retail at Deloitte, said: “After a torrid first quarter of the year for the retail industry, April was by no means the cruellest month of the year so far for retailers, and provided stores with a much needed bounceback in terms of sales.”

Geddes says that May figures may hold further good news for the ailing retail sector: “The confluence of two Bank holiday weekends and record warm weather – not to mention a royal wedding - should provide the perfect blend for a much needed boost in consumer confidence and spending.”

However, Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, says that while the latest figures "show signs of life," retailers "won’t be celebrating".

"The gloomy outlook continues for the UK’s department stores in particular which were the only retailers not to experience a growth in sales this month," said Martin.

Still, Martin too sees a brighter outlook for May: “There are potential reasons to be cheerful. Retailers will no doubt be hoping the Royal Wedding, some Bank Holiday shopping sprees and an upturn in the weather lead to a better month in May.”