Cocktails, craft beer and the Aperol boom help Young's Pubs beat the market

Alys Key

While its rivals have been snowed under by the bad weather, Young's Pubs was basking in the sun today as it reported market-beating results.

The company, which has 225 pubs in and around London, said it was planning further investment in premium locations and the addition of more boutique hotel rooms to the estate.

The figures

Total revenue was up 6.2 per cent to £279.3m in the year to April, on the back of market-beating like-for-like sales growth of 4.2 per cent in the managed part of the business.

Pre-tax profits were almost flat at £37.6m, as the group plowed £53m into refurbishing and expanding its estate.

This is now the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth for the group, with a proposed six per cent increase in final dividend to 10.2p.

Why it's interesting

Young's boss Patrick Dardis told City A.M. that the group's success was down to its "premium, differentiated and individual" pubs.

The group made significant acquisitions in the period, including iconic City watering hole Smith's of Smithfields.

Innovation in the food and drink offer has also boosted sales. Like many other London-focused pub groups, Young's is adding extra vegan options to its menu, but it is also targeting the hungry post-work drinks crowd with burger shacks in its gardens.

Meanwhile cocktail sales are up 46 per cent, while craft drinks brands grew 28 per cent

"The biggest star of the show was Aperol," said Dardis "We sold 140,000 of those which was 88 per cent up on the previous year."

What Young's said

Discussing the consistent decline of pubs, Dardis said: "There are lots of pubs closing but there aren't any good pubs closing. The pub has got a long long way to go. Ours are particularly good quality in good locations."

He added: "Although uncertainty prevails in both the political and economic environment, we are confident that our strategy will continue to deliver superior shareholder returns. I am a firm believer that the traditional British pub will never go out of fashion and, as a result, I'm both excited and optimistic about the year ahead."

