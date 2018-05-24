Catherine Neilan

The former chief Brussels adviser to both David Cameron and Theresa May has launched a thinly-veiled attack on the “buccaneering blather” of Cabinet Brexiters Boris Johnson and Liam Fox.

Sir Ivan Rogers, who resigned in 2017 in frustration at the government's handling of Brexit, blasted people "professing themselves free traders who have only a hazy understanding about multilateral, regional and bilateral free trade deals, have never negotiated one – but know it’s straightforward, once one has left the EU.”

In a speech given at the University of Glasgow last night, the ex-official also slammed ardent Remainers "who are in fact Reversers", noting their position would be to hold the 2016 referendum once again "but minus the Cameron renegotiation package".

Rogers suggested the UK could secure a deal if it drops some of its red lines in exchange for “quasi-single market membership, paying something for it, living under [European court of justice] jurisprudence and jurisdiction in goods, but dis-applying the fourth fundamental freedom, free movement of people.”

That would mean the EU having to weigh the cost of dividing the EU's "indivisible" four freedoms against the benefits of a close deal with a major strategic partner.

“The sooner we realise there are no perfect choices, that there are serious trade-offs between sovereignty and market access interests… the better for the UK," he added.

On the question of a bespoke deal for the financial services sector, Rogers said it was predictable that the EU would simply offer an equivalence regime in which they would remain the sovereign arbiters of that equivalence.

On the UK's proposed mutual recognition model, he said it was "inevitably going to be rejected – indeed, already has been unequivocally rejected – as legally unviable.

"One cannot take oneself outside the jurisdiction of the ECJ, and leave the Single Market, and simultaneously demand a role that no non-member has in the shaping of EU regulation."

This chimes with concerns raised by a well-placed source last month, who told City A.M. last month the sector was unlikely to get more than a "token" deal.