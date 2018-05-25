Oscar Lopez

London has been named as the UK’s least family-friendly city for the second year running, according to research from price comparison website Moneysupermarket.

The research looks at a number of indicators that may impact families, including local school rankings, access to green space, crime, house prices and average salary.

The results revealed that Bath is the best place in the UK for young families, overtaking last year’s hotspot Newcastle.

The level of ‘outstanding’ schools and job opportunities in the area helped the Bath climb the charts, with the highest score out of all cities analysed.

Meanwhile, the reduction in job availability saw Newcastle drop to second spot, despite a fall in crime rate and improvement in schools.

London is the worst city to raise a family, the research found, with sky-high property prices and a soaring crime rate, despite high income and well-performing schools.

Kingston upon Hull came second-last due to a particularly low score on job opportunities.

Manchester was one of the biggest movers in the Index, shooting up 12 places from 16th place in 2017 due to its vastly reduced crime rates.

The Welsh city of Swansea scraped into the top five thanks to the highest park score of all cities analysed.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at Moneysupermarket, said: “Buying a family house is an exciting milestone and there are plenty of things to think about beyond the property itself, such as local amenities and other factors which contribute to the quality of family life.

“For example, parents with young children will want to find the right sort of neighbourhood. Schools are a huge priority, and many people move specifically to be in a particular catchment area – and that can be long before the children are due to start.”