Entrepreneur Luke Johnson quits as chair of broker Arden Partners

James Booth

Serial businessman Luke Johnson has quite his role as chair of listed broker Arden Partners.

The former Pizza Express chair has stepped down with immediate effect blaming too many other commitments.

Arden said in a statement it was “disappointed” that Johnson had quit and said it had started a search for a new chair.

In the interim Mark Ansell, the company’s senior independent non-executive director, has taken the chair role.

Arden said: “Luke Johnson has been instrumental in focussing the team on its core values and areas of expertise through a period of great challenges in the industry.”

Johnson is chair of private equity firm Risk Capital Partners and is a former chair of Channel 4.

His current extensive business interests include the leisure, sporting goods and medical sectors.

He is chair and part owner of Patisserie Holdings, the company behind Patisserie Valerie, and Bread Ltd, the company behind Gail’s Artisan Chain.

He is chair and majority owner of Neilson Active Holidays and serves on the board of swimwear company Zoggs and cycling company Brompton Bicycles.

He is the largest shareholder and a director of Barbados-based Elegant Hotels and is the chairman and part owner of casual dining chain 3Sixty Restaurants.

He joined Arden in 2016 as chair replacing Peter Moon.