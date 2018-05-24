Alys Key

Sainsbury's has this morning doubled down on a raft of changes to its employee contracts, despite vocal opposition from some MPs.

Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh wrote to Theresa May this week objecting to the removal of paid breaks and bonuses, but Sainsbury's has now confirmed that these changes will go ahead.

Show some loyalty! 112 MPs call on @theresa_may to stand up for the thousands of longstanding @sainsburys staff being asked to #workwellforless. Sign their petition here: https://t.co/ApxjutWec4 pic.twitter.com/9XB2OD6JkW — Siobhain McDonagh MP (@Siobhain_MP) May 22, 2018

Simon Roberts, retail and operations director at Sainsbury's, told City A.M. this morning that he has written to McDonagh and over 100 co-signatories to explain the changes.

"This morning I've written to all the MPs to set the record straight and detail the changes we've made, which are not as a result of listening to MPs but listening to our colleagues," he said.

City A.M. understands that McDonagh is due to meet with Sainsbury's this morning.

Responding to today's announcement she said: “How can a company that made pre-tax profit of £589m last year, with a CEO that receives £930,000 before bonuses, think it is right to force a pay cut on thousands of their most longstanding and loyal members of staff? It’s not right and it’s not British to ask people to work well for less.”

Under new plans, Sainsbury's is increasing basic pay for in-store workers to £9.20, from £8.

Employees will receive an average pay rise of 9.3 per cent, though around seven per cent of workers will not see any benefit.

Roberts also refuted a claim in McDonagh's letter that 10 per cent of staff would lost up on up to £3,000 a year. He said that for anyone made worse off by the changes, the reduction would be closer to £400 a year.

But Sainsbury's has also committed to paying top-up payments for the next 18 months to ensure nobody is paid less than they currently earn.

Following a consultation with workers, the supermarket has added £10m worth of extra measures.

These include bumping unsociable hour premium to £2.45 an hour, paying London-weighted wages to those working in outer boroughs, and increasing online driver pay by 75p an hour rather than 50p.

