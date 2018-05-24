Oscar Lopez

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has suggested that the financial industry should move away from fines and instead provide incentives for individuals to follow regulation.

During his welcome address to the Bank of England markets forum, Carney said that he City, “has a particular responsibility [in addressing financial misconduct] given London’s position as the pre-eminent global financial centre.”

Among the challenges facing the industry, said Carney, is that while laws and regulations had been strengthened since the financial crisis, there must be greater incentives for individual to follow the rules, rather than on fines after the fact.

“This starts with reducing opportunities for bad behaviour,” said Carney. “It requires compensation rules that align risk and reward.”

As such, said Carney, “the Bank of England supports initiatives that ensure firms and their employees take greater responsibility – individually and collectively – for their own conduct.”

Among the reforms the Bank governor highlighted was the Senior Managers Regime (SMR) which increases personal accountability of senior members of the financial services industry:

“By requiring identification of the most senior decision-makers, the SMR re-establishes the link between seniority and accountability, strengthens individual accountability, and reinforces collective responsibility.”

Carney also hit out Libor, which he said was “meant to measure the short-term unsecured funding costs of banks. But the reality is that, since the financial crisis, Libor really has become the rate at which banks don’t lend to each other.”

As a result, said Carney, authorities are working towards “alternative benchmarks based on actual transactions.”

Among the alternatives, Carney pointed to SONIA, a sterling benchmark administered by the Bank of England.

Carney concluded by saying the focus should be on transitioning to new benchmarks: “Market participants in every sector and market that use Libor now need to come together to identify and resolve issues, change business practices, and adopt alternative benchmarks”.



