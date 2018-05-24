ONS: The non-UK born population rose last year

Catherine Neilan

The number of non-UK born citizens living in the country has risen once again, with Poland the most common country of birth.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the non-UK born population rose to 9.4m last year, up three per cent from 9.2m in 2016. The non-British population rose four per cent to 6.2m.

Despite Brexit, the number of EU nationals living in the UK for a year or more has remained high, particularly people from EU14 or E2 countries. Romanians represented the largest increase, the ONS said.

Poland retains its position as the most common place of birth, having taken over from India in 2015. Polish has been the most common non-British nationality in the UK since 2007.

In 2017, there were 3.6 million people resident in the UK who were born abroad and held British nationality – with people born outside the EU being more likely to hold British nationality than those born in the EU.

The ONS' Nicola White said: “Non-UK born and non-British populations continued to increase in 2017, as more people continue to come to the UK to live than move to live abroad for a year or more.

“Poland-born residents and Polish nationals were the most common populations from outside the UK, with an estimated one million Polish nationals now living in the UK. However, the largest increases in population were seen from those born in Romania and those with Romanian nationality.”

London has the highest proportion of non-UK born and non-British national residents at 38 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.​

When broken down by local authority, London accounts for all five of the top spots.

Country of birth Nationality 1. Newham (57%) 1. Newham (38%) 2. Brent (53%) 2. Westminster (36%) 3. Westminster (53%) 3. Brent (34%) 4. Hounslow (50%) 4. Hounslow (33%) 5. Harrow (50%) 5. Kensington and Chelsea (32%) Source: Office for National Statistics

