Shares drop at Daily Mail & General Trust on half-year numbers

James Booth

Shares in the Daily Mail’s parent company fell by nearly four per cent this morning after half-year results showed falling revenue.

Revenue for the six months to 31 March at Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) fell to £746m, from £794m, a six per cent drop.

Operating profit shot up from £17m to £133m, dividend per share increased slightly to 7.1p and net debt was £534m.

The steep increase in profit was due to reduced exceptional costs and the absence of impairment charges.

Chief executive Paul Zwillenberg said: “Guidance for the full year remains unchanged. Although progress during the period was encouraging, we remain cautious about the outlook as we continue to transition the group during challenging market conditions for some of our businesses.”

DMGT was the largest shareholder in ZPG, parent of Zoopla, which earlier this month agreed a £2.2bn takeover deal with US private equity firm Silver Lake.

The sale should deliver £640m to DMGT, bringing its total cash returns from the investment to £890m – more than 14 times the initial cost.

In March DMGT announced a deal with Silver Lake to sell US property information business EDR to Silver Lake and Battery Ventures for $205m (£153.5).