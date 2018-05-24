Catherine Neilan

The UK is seeking a second transition period that will run until 2023 in a bid to avoid the much feared hard border in Ireland.

The Prime Minister is to propose a customs and regulatory alignment implementation period, running from the end of the initial transition period on New Year's Eve 2020 until at least 2023 to avoid the need for infrastructure or checks on the border.

It follows revelations yesterday from HMRC boss Jon Thompson that the minimum amount of time needed to implement one of the two official options for a future customs relationship would be three years from the point of a decision, meaning there would be no way the 2020 deadline could be met.

According to The Times this second transition period is part of a wider strategy in which Theresa May will take on the Leave and Remain factions of her party in a key Commons vote within weeks as the EU Withdrawal Bill returns, following a succession of defeats in the House of Lords.

In April City A.M. revealed that senior Brexiters including Michael Gove were making their peace with the idea of a time-limited extension to the customs union as it became increasingly clear the government could not break the deadlock in time.

But some have already made it clear they are unhappy with any prolonging of the arrangement, including outspoken backbencher and leader of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg, who blamed the government for "abject weakness" this week.

And criticism of Tory infighting has gone international, with the head of lobbyists Luxembourg for Finance telling City A.M.: "If there is one thing that can derail this, it is the Conservative party.”