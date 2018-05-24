Liverpool sign £160m sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered

Oliver Gill

European Champions League finalists Liverpool football club today signed a £160m four-year sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered Bank.

The agreement is an extension to Standard Chartered's current sponsorship of the Premier League club, taking the partnership through to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Standard Chartered is a London-listed lender with 1,000 branches across 60 global markets.

While financial terms of the agreement were detailed as "confidential", well-placed sources told City A.M. today's deal was on a par with Arsenal's recent £200m five-year – equivalent to £40m a year – shirt sponsorship renewal with Emirates.

Today's deal is a £10m-a-year increase on Liverpool's previous agreement with Standard Chartered, which was reported to be worth £30m-a-year.

Arsenal's Emirates sponsorship, signed in February, was the club's most lucrative ever.

Manchester United netted the Premier League's best-paid sponsorship agreement. Its current deal with General Motors owner Chevrolet is worth £53m a year.

Read more: Arsenal scores record £200m shirt sponsorship deal

"Our connection runs deep"

“As a club, we’re very proud to have Standard Chartered renew their relationship for another four years. Our connection runs deep, it means more than just sponsorship, from the outset it has been about working together with the Club and our communities and supporters around the world," said Liverpool's commercial chief Billy Hogan.

Importantly, it also means we are able to support our ambitions on the pitch and compete with the best in the world. We have enjoyed many highlights of this relationship so far and I look forward to many more.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said: “Liverpool FC is one of the world’s best-known football clubs and we are proud to be associated with them. It is a fantastic club that shares many of our values and is hugely popular across our global footprint.

"Our partnership has provided valuable support to the charitable initiatives close to our hearts and has helped us to further engage with our clients and staff as well as with LFC fans. We are excited to be able to continue this partnership, and look forward to building on our successful relationship.”

Read more: Here's how much Fulham and Aston Villa could earn from promotion